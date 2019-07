The 12U Port St. Joe Dixie Youth softball team would like to thank the many donors that helped the team travel to and compete in the 2019 State Tournament.

The girls represented Port St Joe, Gulf County and our District well while competing against teams from across the state.

The team was also awarded the 2019 State Sportsmanship Award for their division.

The players, coaches and their families sincerely appreciate the tremendous showing of support from our community.