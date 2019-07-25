On behalf of the staff at Port St. Joe Elementary School, I am excited to welcome you to the 2019-20 school year. School will begin on Monday, Aug. 12 with the school day starting at 7:45 a.m. and dismissal between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. ET. We would like to invite you to our Title I Orientation 12-1 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 9. This will be a great opportunity to meet your child’s teacher. Teacher assignments will be posted outside the school’s front office 4 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 8. Fifth- and sixth-graders will pick up their schedules at orientation. The district has secured a grant to provide school supplies for our students. Although you may have seen a supply list for your child’s grade level, please do not feel any obligation to purchase these items. We thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you in the new school year!