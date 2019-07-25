As part of the Fins & Feathers Summer Show at The Joe Center for the Arts, weekly classes and presentations are scheduled. Family art classes are scheduled on Wednesdays from 3-5 p.m. ET. Each Wednesday class will start with “Story Time.” A story introducing the activity will be read by Nancy Brockman from the Gulf Country Library. Other presentations of general interest are scheduled throughout the summer.

• July 25: 3-5 p.m. ET. Turtle Talk. Bring the family and learn all about the turtles that nest along our beaches. Jessica Swindall, from the Florida Coastal Conservancy will answer all your questions about turtles.

• July 27: 1-3 p.m. ET. Blue Tarp Project/Hurricane Stories. Come create a panel for the Blue Tarp Project or come and record your story about how Hurricane Michael impacted your life.

• July 31: Swimming in Watercolor. Come learn how to paint a fish using watercolors. Linda Matela will guide the kids to a masterpiece.

• Aug. 1: Blue Tarp Project/Hurricane Stories. Come create a panel for the Blue Tarp Project or come and record your story about how Hurricane Michael impacted your life.

Fins & Feathers will run through Aug. 16. The Joe is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET and from 11a.m. until 3 p.m. ET on Saturdays. Special presentations are also scheduled throughout July and August. Check the schedule on our web site: www.thejoecenter.org

Saturdays provide an opportunity from 1-3 p.m. ET to add your panel to the Blue Tarp Project.

This “quilt” will document the impact that Hurricane Michael has had on our community. Bring a photograph, a poem, a symbol that represents your experience “before, during, or after” to be added to the tarp. Also, this will be an opportunity for you to record your “story” about Michael’s impact. We all have a story and sharing leads to healing. Don’t worry if you don’t know what to say, we will have some guidelines to help. These stories will be assembled into a video for the “One Year After” exhibit to be held at The Joe in October.