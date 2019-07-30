Alabama’s public school system has gotten plenty of razzberries over the years, mostly because the state usually is at or close to the bottom in assorted rankings. For example, USA Today lists it 43rd, Education Week 44th, Wallet Hub 46th and U.S. News and World Report 50th among the country’s systems.

We’re not going to debate those rankings; they speak for themselves. The focus should be how to change them, which is why we welcomed a meeting last week in Gadsden of people and entities who are committed to doing that.

Alabama is working on its new Combined WIOA Plan under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Those plans detail a state’s workforce development system, and governors are required to submit them every four years. The next one is due in 2020.

The Gadsden meeting was among regional gatherings planned across the state, where local leaders and entities can have conversations with representatives of the Alabama Department of Education about those areas’ specific needs.

It was attended by groups representing students (the most important part of the equation) and parents, career technical education, government, industries and workforce development.

Gov. Kay Ivey already has a template in place for Alabama’s plan called Strong Start, Strong Finish. It seeks to combine early childhood and K-12 education efforts with workforce development to design a path that literally runs from childhood to employment.

“Stop right there,” some might say. “This sounds scary if not Orwellian. Why should ‘4-year-olds’ and ‘careers’ be mentioned in the same sentence? Whatever happened to letting kids be kids?”

Take a chill pill (or two or three) and pay attention. Nobody’s talking about turning pre-schoolers, grade-schoolers or teenagers into drones with zombified eyes, trudging in lockstep toward adulthood.

We’ve never criticized people who want to learn and experience things just because they’re there, regardless of any impact on their respective futures. We also, however, think the ultimate goal of a public school system should be to prepare students to be functioning and gainfully employed members of society, whether the collars on their work clothes are blue or white and whether their ultimate roles are in academia, an office or require physical labor.

Ivey’s plan that likely will be reflected in the final WIOA submission has six objectives: ensuring that students are ready for pre-K at age 4; ensuring they’re ready for school at age 5; ensuring they’re on target as far as English and math skills by fourth grade; ensuring they have access to computer science courses throughout their school years; ensuring they’re at least thinking about what they want to do with their lives, whether it’s college or a technical field, by ninth grade; and ensuring they’re either on a college or career track when they receive their high school diplomas.

We think those objectives are on target, and we’re glad to see so many of the stakeholders on board.

Ivey’s education policy advisor, Nick Moore, said during the meeting that Alabama needs to add a half-million skilled workers to its workforce by 2025.

We’ll emphasize “skilled,” and point out again that it’s a different world than it was in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s, and a mere high school diploma isn’t going to get you in the door of a place that pays enough to support a family.

These efforts will help prepare young folks for something more.