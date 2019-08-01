Youth from Gulf, Franklin, Bay and Wakulla Counties attended a joint-county five-day, four-night residential camp last month at 4-H Camp Timpoochee in Niceville.

This year’s theme, “Adventure is Out There,” provided a pirate and treasure hunting filled environment with a variety of indoor and outdoor games, daily classes and activities, dancing, movie night and campfires. While at camp, the youth participated in many opportunities to expand their leadership skills, make new friends, and learn community living skills and other basic life skills, while away from the comforts of home.

The Florida 4-H camping program strives to build youth’s life skills through outdoor adventure. Instilling a sense of wonder of the natural world, respecting wildlife and its habitat, and encouraging kids’ curiosity about the outdoors are major components of 4-H camping. However, 4-H camp is not just about nature. Science and technology, sports and leisure, teambuilding and healthy lifestyles are all part of today’s camping phenomenon. Kayaking, snorkeling, swimming, volleyball, basketball, archery, marksmanship, dance, and team building games are just a few of our recreational activities. Creativity was emphasized through camp songs, skits, and arts/crafts.

After a very busy, enthusiastic and fun-filled week at 4-H camp, the youth arrived back home with lots of fun-filled memories, new friends, and unique experiences to share with their friends and family.

4-H is a youth development program for youth ages 5-18, managed through the local UF/IFAS Extension Office that is assisted greatly by adult volunteers. The 4-H motto is, “To Make the Best Better.” Through the 4-H’s – Head, Heart, Hands, and Health, youth strengthen their understanding of developing and growing each “H” throughout their lives and community.

If you are interested in participating as an adult volunteer or involving your child in the Gulf County 4-H program, please contact Melanie Taylor at the Gulf County Extension Office, 639-3200.

