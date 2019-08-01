Join us at 6:30 p.m. CT Aug. 22 at the Gulf County Extension office located at 232 E. Lake Ave (old Health Department building) in Wewahitchka to learn more about our latest 4-H club opportunity. The newly-formed livestock club is seeking youth club members and adult volunteers.

This year our activities will focus on 4-H club development, and steer and heifer shows at the North Florida Fair in Tallahassee on Nov. 17-18 and the West Florida Livestock Show and Sale in Quincy in March 2020. The 4-H club will hold monthly meetings beginning in September.

4-H is open to all youth ages 5-18 years old as of September 1, 2019. Cloverbuds, ages 5-7, may participate in 4-H club meetings and activities, but are not allowed to compete in shows with animals until they are 8 years old. All age groups are welcome. We hope you will join us. Come out and learn more about 4-H and the new 4-H Livestock Club on Aug. 22.

Contact Gulf County Extension Office at 639-3200 for more information.

UF/IFAS Extension is an Equal Opportunity Institution.