Dorothy Elaine Santiago passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born in Apalachicola, Florida on September 19, 1938. She was a native of Apalachicola, Florida, where she raised her three sons, Alfred O. Shuler, Jr., Jay Gordon Shuler and Thomas Michael Shuler.

She loved music and played piano and organ for many years at First Baptist Church of Apalachicola, where she also sang in the choir. She began her musical career at age 12, as the organist at First United Methodist Church in Apalachicola. She had a strong faith in God, and was dearly loved by all who knew her. She was kind, gentle and never spoke ill of anyone.

She is survived by her Husband of thirty years, Charles Santiago, who will be forever grateful for their life together. She is also survived by her children, Gordon and Michael, a brother (Thomas Gordon), three sisters (Faye Jones, Susan Pressas and Deborah Burley), and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Forrest and Sarah Gordon and children, Mary Elizabeth Shuler and Alfred O. Shuler.

Services were held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Apalachicola, beginning with a visitation at 10:30 a.m. EST, and service at 11 a.m. EST, interment followed at Magnolia Cemetery in Apalachicola, Florida. Services were under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.