Junior “Jim” Moxley Mannon, age 90, of Heath, TX, passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born December 22, 1928, to Moxley Mannon and Monnie Ann (Peel) Mannon. Jim was a loving husband, father, and “Pa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim was known as a hard worker, and retired after 33 years at LTV to spend time with his family, especially his loving wife of 70 years, Barbara. They later relocated to their favorite spot in Port St. Joe, Florida where he spent countless hours in his yard and garden that were the envy of many and brought him so much joy. Jim was also a long time member of Masonic Lodge, ultimately reaching the rank of Worshipful Master multiple times, and he was equally active in Eastern Star. He will be missed by all that were lucky enough to call him Daddy or Pa, or just plain friend.

Jim is survived by his wife: Barbara Fern Mannon; children: Larry Mannon and wife Betty, Vicki Pickens and husband Ray, Dianna Taylor and husband John, and Loretta Wallace and husband Doug; grandchildren: Melissa and husband Jason, Eric and wife Kristi, Brian, Stephanie, Lori, Amber and husband Joseph, Joshua and wife Ashley, Jason, and Ryan and wife Allyson; 14 great grandchildren; and his beloved dog: Sammy. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Funeral services were held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall Location with Pastor David Nichols officiating. Interment followed in Rest Haven Memorial Park. A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to The Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org.