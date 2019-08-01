An empowerment workshop for girls ages 8-18 and their mothers/caregivers, will be held 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. ET at the Port St. Joe Garden Club, located at 216 Eighth Street.

“Pumps-Pearls-Denim” is free and topics include money management and financial fitness, school, community life, Being Me and Mind, Body, Soul.

A continental breakfast will be served as well as a “Wings ’n Things” lunch and there will be door prizes.

The workshop is sponsored by Altamease Calanthe Court 15, the North Port St. Joe Youth Initiative and CareerSource Gulf Coast.