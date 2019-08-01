As part of the “Fins & Feathers” summer show at The Joe Center for the Arts, weekly classes and presentations are scheduled.

• Aug. 7: 3-5 p.m. ET: Stained Glass Fish. Come design a fish that glows with vibrant color in the sun and keep it in your window to brighten your day! Free Family Art Day at the Joe. All ages are welcome!

• Aug. 7: 6-7 p.m. ET: Fly Tying with Kevin Burdette has been CANCELLED.

• Aug. 3 and 10: 1-3 p.m. ET: Blue Tarp Project/Hurricane Stories. Come create a panel for the Blue Tarp Project or come and record your story about how Hurricane Michael impacted your life.

• Aug. 9: 4-5 p.m. ET: Captain Phil Cox: The Best Time to Fish. Come find out from the Pro when the best time is to catch the big ones!

Family art classes are scheduled on Wednesdays from 3-5 p.m.

Each Wednesday class will start with “Story Time.” A story introducing the activity will be read by Joanne Whitley from the Gulf Country Library.

Other presentations of general interest are scheduled throughout the summer. “Fins & Feathers” will run through Aug. 16.

The Joe is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET on Saturdays.

Saturdays provide an opportunity from 1-3 p.m. ET to add your panel to the Blue Tarp Project. This “quilt” will document the impact that Hurricane Michael has had on our community. Bring a photograph, a poem, a symbol that represents your experience “before, during, or after” to be added to the tarp. Also, this will be an opportunity for you to record your “story” about Michael’s impact. We all have a story and sharing leads to healing. Don’t worry if you don’t know what to say, we will have some guidelines to help.

These stories will be assembled into a video for the “One Year After” exhibit to be held at The Joe in October.

The Joe Center for the Arts is located at 201 Reid Ave. in downtown Port St. Joe. Come join the fun.