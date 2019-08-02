Don’t look now, but it’s almost football season.

This is not a drill. The Hall of Fame Game, the annual kickoff to the preseason, took place Thursday night. He game marks the beginning of the Hall of Fame weekend of ceremonies and heralds the approach of the regular season.

The New Orleans Saints are more than a week into their camp, and their first preseason game is set for a week from tonight. All that’s left to do is for each team to sort through the dozens of hopefuls and fill out the rosters so the 2019-20 campaign can get underway.

For some teams, that is more difficult. The Saints have some good problem. First, with such a talented roster going into the offseason, the team’s draft picks and free agent acquisitions will be hard-pressed to make the team.

In other places around the team, it will be much easier to break into the NFL. Here, though, just about any new member of the team will have to supplant a regular contributor. While that is a difficult challenge for the new arrivals, it is a great sign for the fans, who want nothing more than to throw off the unspeakable frustration of the past two years and make a return trip to the Super Bowl.

With quarterback Drew Brees’ career winding down, it is now or never. And the Black and Gold took some great steps to make a return possible. They brought in a talented tight end to give Brees another target for his accurate passes. They also signed wide receiver Michael Thomas to a long contract extension that will pay him close to $100 million, with $61 million of that guaranteed.

With Thomas on the payroll for six more years, it is likely that his tenure will extend past Brees’ and give No. 9’s replacement a seasoned pass catcher to ease his transition into the starting job.

The Saints had to scramble to replace Max Unger, who retired after last season. Between a talented free agent and a much-heralded rookie draft pick, the team seems to have the center position covered.

The young core of the team is still intact, with third-year running back Alvin Kamara leading the way for a high-flying and record-setting offense that is sure to once again thrill the faithful fans.

On defense, the hope is that added depth and talent will help improve a unit that was already much better last year than it has been in recent seasons. Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport will be critical on the line, while a revitalized linebacking corps will have to limit opposing offenses. Meanwhile, the defense will rely on a secondary that should give other teams’ quarterbacks a reason to pause before throwing the ball.

Altogether, these are great days for the Saints and their fans. With so much excitement rising around the Pelicans over their offseason, the Saints will look to grab back the fan enthusiasm and make the city theirs once again. And they won’t have any problem doing just that – at least until newcomer Zion Williamson makes his Pelicans debut. At that point, all bets are off.

Brees is still confident that he has gotten the better of the aging process and that he hasn’t slowed down much or at all. Fans hope he is right.

My godson, Kaegen, and I were in the Superdome last season when Brees set the all-time record for career passing yards – achieved on a long touchdown pass to a rookie. I hope we’re there to witness many more moments to remember. And it all starts in just one more week.

Are you ready for … I don’t even have to finish. I know you are. So am I.

-- Editorial Page Editor Michael Gorman can be reached at 448-7612 or mike.gorman@dailycomet.com. Follow him on Twitter @mikegormanla.