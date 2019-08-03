When Mr. Meadows of Parker wrote his Letter to The Editor ("Media, Dems created border 'crisis,' July 25), he was parroting conservative radio; at least publish a unique perspective, please.

He recapped Limbaugh’s and Schnitt’s daily tripe, including their rabble-rousing (chant here) insults against The Democratic “Socialist” Party, “Crooked” Clinton, and Obama. Those so-called “journalists” re-use their tired techniques to befuddle the ignorant who cannot understand what a fact is or how it is derived.

Legacy news outlets and the “conservative” media lean to left or right, respectively, but FOX was openly created for the market-share profits from those who felt they were under-represented.

Those techniques began with Tip O’Neil’s playbook to take truthful news stories and cast doubt on their veracity, which is all the Republicans had for Robert Mueller, casting stones at his choices of analysts, the sources of the Russian problems, that more Republicans than others got indictments, and loudly using their five minutes to state overused GOP mantras. It sounded like Trump’s Twitter feed.

The Democrats asked questions about the report and its findings. Yes, the Russians continue to interfere, no, Trump is not exonerated, yes, nearly everyone in Trump’s inner circle right up to him were involved in collusion and obstruction. What will it take for blind America to believe Trump did not direct what was going on…his family admitting it? How could he not know?

The attention to grandstanding Trump over the “attacking hordes in the invading caravan” diverted national attention from Hurricane Michael by degrading its immediate horror and long-lasting consequences to third-story- and third-page news. FOX gave us mere mentions, as if it was only a bout of unfortunate weather.

No doubt for a border crisis, but few immigrants are drug-smuggling criminals, just families seeking asylum.

The problem is that there’s a management crisis in The White House.

Frank Partridge, Wewahitchka