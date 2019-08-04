MONROE, La. (AP) " James Ketchell is attempting to make the fastest trip around the world in a gyrocopter on record " and the British adventurer is flying over every U.S. state except Hawaii in the process.

It's not the first major project for the 36-year-old. He is the only person known to row across the Atlantic Ocean alone, climb Mt. Everest and cycle around the world. He wrote a book about his experiences called "The Ultimate Triathlon."

On Wednesday (July 31) night, Ketchell landed at Monroe Regional Airport, narrowly avoiding nasty weather including thunder and lightning.

He started his trip on March 31 and wanted to be the first person to accomplish the feat.

On June 28, Norman Surplus became the first to circle the world in a gyrocopter, finishing an attempt he started nine years earlier that had to be delayed and restarted.

Ketchell is approximately six weeks from finishing his trek in one continuous trip.

In addition to setting a world record, he's trying to inspire a million children to pursue their dreams. He jokes that supporting young people is the only thing he's good at.

"I'm not telling everyone to do stuff that I do, because if everyone was doing what I was doing, the world would be crazy. But young people, I say to them there's so much opportunity in this world ... but nothing is going to knock on your door and say 'Surprise! I'm here!' You've got to go out and get it," Ketchell said.

His aircraft is called the Kindled Spirit to honor a charity with the same name that works with victims of human trafficking and slavery. He's also working to raise funds for and bring awareness to Over the Wall, a nonprofit that runs camps for children with health problems.

Ketchell said at age 16 he was lazy and lost. He'd lay in bed all day for months and was fired for not coming to jobs.

Then, in 2007, he broke his legs and lower back in a motorbike accident. He couldn't walk for a long time.

"Ever since I was a young boy, I've always had a crazy dream to row a boat across the Atlantic, but I never had the guts to do it. I was worried about what people would think of me. I didn't know if I could do it," he said.

"I remember lying in that hospital bed, and the doctor said, 'Hey, man, I don't think you're going to walk again,' and I thought 'crikey.' And I sat there and I thought, 'if I make a recovery, I'm going to row a boat across the Atlantic.'"

He healed. When he couldn't find anyone to row with him, he did it alone in 2010.

Ketchell said that was all he'd wanted to do, and he loved the feeling of adventure.

He met like-minded people and was invited to climb Everest in 2011.

Again, he didn't know if he could do it.

"The hardest part of all this stuff is getting to the starting line, raising the funds and the sponsorship. That's really difficult. And I did it. I stood on top of the world," he said.

By then, he was speaking at schools and working with children. He hopes his story motivates kids to develop confidence.

Then he cycled 18,000 miles around the world in 2013.

He said the media caught on that he was the first person to do all three things, and that generated some interest.

"I always thought flying was for people who are very intelligent and have lots of money. And I realized that maybe that's not the case," Ketchell said. He wanted to learn to fly, and he wanted to do something slightly different.

Lots of people fly fixed-wing planes, but gyrocopters were another type of challenge.

Also called autogyro or gyroplanes, they're small aircraft that use an unpowered rotor to create lift while a propeller attached to an engine in the back creates forward thrust. They fly low.

So Ketchell started learning to fly more than three years ago.

"And then I thought to myself: I'll regret it for the rest of my life if I don't try and fly around the world. I don't know if I can do it, but here I am with about six weeks to go," he said.

This has been the hardest project he's ever work on to fundraise for and plan.

"Flying easy, to be honest. That's the easy bit," he grinned.

Because he's overcome long odds to become someone he never believed he could be, Ketchell said he tries to pay his story forward to help others.

He said he wants to tell young kids: "Hey, man. Don't worry. The person you currently are now does not have to be the person you continue to be. You can be anything you want to be, and you can do anything. But you've got to believe, and you've got to take that first step. ...

"Once you've taken the first step, honestly, it gets easier."

