A murderous madness broke out in America the weekend of Aug. 3, extending from El Paso, Texas, to Dayton, Ohio. Two shootings, two inexplicable events. Many dead.

This is a shock for the country, but one that's too familiar: A gunman chooses to commit violence against innocent people, against anyone in range. The gunman selects the time and place and then seeks to kill and injure as many as possible in moments.

In El Paso, a 21-year-old man armed with a rifle went on a rampage in a Walmart store, slaughtering 22 people, injuring two dozen more. The shooting went on for minutes. The store was crowded, the shopping area filled with as many as 3,000 people. The suspect is in custody.

Americans went to bed Saturday night troubled by the carnage in El Paso and awoke Sunday to news of more bloodshed attached to another city's name: Dayton. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, an armed man began shooting outside a bar in a popular entertainment area. The 24-year-old shooter, wearing body armor, killed nine people and injured dozens. The shooter is dead.

On cable news television, the talk between anchors and experts shifted from possible motives to "soft targets," a concept of vulnerability that has become part of the everyday vernacular in America. Schools are soft targets, as are offices, shopping areas, nightclubs and outdoor festivals. All have been targeted by mass shooters.

What kind of evil compels a perpetrator to harm and kill many strangers? Heinous acts of gun violence are neither rational nor predictable. Authorities in El Paso said they identified a rant-filled online "manifesto" they suspect was written by the alleged shooter. In Dayton, the gunman's use of body armor suggests a planned attack, a decision to do violence. Police took him down within moments. Among the dead was the suspect's sister.

There will be many more discussions about El Paso and Dayton. About the availability of firearms of all types, and the willingness of some people to use them. America needs to deal with its propensity for gun violence and the availability of weaponry. Our belief is that there are steps Congress can take to reduce the opportunities for armed villains to kill. They include universal background checks and limits on magazine capacity.

The Second Amendment guarantee that individuals have the right to own guns complicates restriction efforts. But there is something else in play in America that needs to be confronted beyond the availability of guns. It is the rage that compels some people to cause mass, indiscriminate harm.

Causality is a complex question. But whatever our problems as a society, some of them stem from, or create, a grievous and callous rage in some. An angry person with access to weapons represents a particular type of danger in the United States. In El Paso and Pittsburgh. In a Texas church and another in South Carolina. In a Florida school and a Florida nightclub. And on the streets of Chicago.

There will always be guns in America, legal and otherwise. It is part of the culture of this country. But what, if anything, can be done to deal with the anger? It's a troubling question in part because it's so immense. Yet it's undeniable.

There is a streak of madness in America causing the country great harm.

A version of this editorial first appeared in the Chicago Tribune.