Humane Society of West Alabama: This little cutie is Mickey, an 8-year-old male Chihuahua/terrier mix. He has a smooth white coat with red markings and is small, weighing 14 pounds. This fun fellow is loaded with personality and loves to be the center of attention. He would be fine in an apartment, but he must be an inside dog. He will need exercising and would be best as an only dog. Mickey is fine around children over 12 years old due to his small size. He has started on his crate training and is up to date on his vet care, neutered, heartworm-negative and microchipped. Good things come in small packages, and Mickey is a perfect example. All HSWA dogs are at the Dog Adoption Facility or in foster homes. All dogs require an appointment to meet. Read more about the adoption process at www.humanesocietyofwa.org/howtoadopt.html. Please call 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com to request an appointment to see Mickey. The adoption fee is $75.

LOOKING FOR A PET? Visit Tuscaloosa-area adoption agencies at www.petfinder.com. Animals are available for adoption at:

• Metro Animal Shelter, 205-752-9101, www.dbtech.net/mas.

• Humane Society of West Alabama, 205-554-0011, www.humanesocietyofwa.org.

• Alabama SPCA, 205-440-3647,www.alabamaspca.org.