Are you ready for some football!

High School practice kicked off Monday, July 29. As we head in to week two of practice we get in our first day of full pads this week after a week of acclimation period. We have 25 kids out right now grades 9-12 as we prepare for the Kickoff Classic at Wewahitchka on Friday, Aug. 16. The Kick off time has been moved up because of a lighting issue at Wewa’s football stadium. We will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. CT. It will be a full four-quarter game with all special teams.

We will rotate some kids in to try and get film on everyone as we head into the season.

Our first home game will be week 1 of the regular season on Aug. 23 versus Liberty County. Our goal with this Kickoff Classic is to get everyone a little playing time, not get anyone injured and try to play as clean a game as possible hopefully limiting turnovers and penalties. It should be a fun game as we kick off the 2019 season in Wewa. Make plans to attend if possible and come out and support the Sharks! Hope to see you there! High School football is back!