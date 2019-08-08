Are you in a good place in your relationship with your spouse, children and siblings? Do your poor choices or behaviors ever affect these relationships? Do they affect your relationship with God?

We all struggle with behaviors that negatively impact how we interact with others. And how we interact with God. Why do we give in to these temptations, even when we wish we didn’t?

Is it because we don’t take our addiction, lying or promiscuity seriously enough? We know we shouldn’t commit a certain act, but we rationalize it away or bargain with ourselves.

“Just one more time. Then I’ll repent and never do it again.”

But we do it again. And again. Eventually regret and self-hate sets in, and we plead for God’s mercy. We hate ourselves for abusing God’s kindness, yet we continue our miserable downward spiral. And all the while, our relationships continue to suffer.

I have an idea for those of us who seriously want to experience genuine change: Meditate on God’s Word and practice accountability.

During the next several weeks, let’s see how much we can grow while meditating on Romans 6, (a tremendous chapter which calls us to purity and holiness through the power of Christ Who lives in us). And let’s invite someone to go on the journey with us. We can proactively help one another fight against the enemy so we can live the life God intended for us. I suggest you choose someone who will encourage you, pray with you and pray for you (and you for them).

We can also encourage each other to spend more time in God’s Word. And if we’re transparent about the areas in which we struggle, we’ll discover that accountability is another fundamental tool in our arsenal. Romans 6:2 (ESV) says, “How can we who died to sin still live in it?” Isn’t it time we stop giving in to those sinful or bad habits we allow to control us?

What do you think? Might this work for you? Would you at least pray about it? Meditating on God’s Word and making ourselves accountable to an individual or a small group can be an effective way to break us out of that downward spiral. How amazing would it be to celebrate one another’s victories, knowing that each measurable victory will bring us to a better place in our relationships with each other and with Christ?

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. You can reach her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com