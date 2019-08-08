Linda Heavner Gerald picked up writing a few years ago, fueled by her faith and imagination.

She put aside the paintbrushes and canvases she had been accustomed to working with when inspired and sat behind the keyboard.

The change has obviously worked out swimmingly as the prolific Gerald, already nearing two dozen published books, took home two awards during last week’s annual Florida Authors and Publishers Association awards banquet in Buena Vista.

The awards were for books published in 2018-2019.

Gerald’s works earned her silver and bronze medals in the Adult Fiction Mystery category as FAPA presented its annual President’s Book Awards.

"Betrayed In Beaufort" won Gerald the silver medal and "Rosemary’s Beach House" took the bronze.

Both books are mystery/thrillers published by Lime Pie Publishers out of Port St. Joe.

"I loved it," Gerald said of the awards banquet at Disney World. "This group was very impressive. A Navy Commander was just one of the amazing other authors.

"To me, the degree of the honor isn’t important at all; it is the privilege of recognition in a profession that requires a solitary lifestyle. I felt very humbled with such talent."

Hosted by FAPA, entries for the President’s Book Awards are judged by librarians, educators and publishing professionals.

"The FAPA President’s Book Award exists to promote excellence in the publishing industry by recognizing talented contemporary authors who put both heart and soul into their work," said Angelina Assanti, past President of FAPA.

She added that FAPA’s aim is to champion authors and publishers going the "extra mile" to produce excellent books.

"Betrayed In Beaufort" tells the story of a woman in search of answers about her life in Beaufort, NC.

"Rosemary’s Beach House" is a tale of betrayal, new beginnings, loss and danger.

FAPA is an organization of authors, publishers, illustrators, editors, printers and other professionals involved in the publishing industry.

"We are proud to announce this year’s winners who truly embody the excellence this award was created to celebrate," said FAPA President Patti Brassard Jefferson.

"Their works are representative of the creative storytelling, bold concepts and innovative ideas which makes the President’s Book Awards so well-respected by librarians and those in the publishing industry."

