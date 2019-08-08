Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) last week hosted an Open House to introduce Al McCambry, the new Director of the Gulf/Franklin Campus and Dean of Workforce Development.

Jim McKnight, member of the GCSC board of directors, introduced McCambry who addressed the group briefly with energy and enthusiasm.

Later, Deborah Brzuska, Assistant Coordinator for the LPN-RN program at the Gulf/Franklin Campus provided a tour of the Nursing Lab which included real time interaction with a robotic patient who responded to questions, completely on his own, with answers he is able to “pull down from the cloud.”

He was quite the crowd pleaser!

The event was catered by Paul Gant’s BBQ.