A free ACT and SAT workshop will be presented 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Washington High Gym.

The workshop is presented by veteran educator Kenneth Monette, M. ED, and will include college board discussion on SAT preparation and NCAA Clearinghouse athlete information.

“This is a great opportunity for parents and students to gain more information about the tests and how the results can be used, with the help of the Khan Academy program (a free online resource) to offer remediation on the areas of needed improvement before they take the test again,” Monette said.

Parents are encouraged to attend with their children.

Lunch will be provided.

For more information contact Monette at 334-805-4903.

The gym is located at 414 Kenny Street in Port St. Joe.