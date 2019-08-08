Sir Knight Clarence Monette was re-elected Supreme Chancellor of the Knights of Pythias of North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia at the 70th Biennial Supreme Session held July 18-23 at the Adam's Mark Hotel & Convention Center in Kansas City, MO.

“Remembering our Past . . . Creating a Brighter Future” was chosen as the Theme for the 70th Biennial Session of the Supreme Lodge Knights of Pythias and Supreme Court Order of Calanthe. Monette stated, “The future is being written every day. We must know our individuality as Pythians.”

The Motto of the Knights of Pythias is Friendship, Charity and Benevolence (FCB). Its aim is to spread through its teaching the doctrine of universal brotherhood the fatherhood of God and service to mankind.

As Supreme Chancellor, the executive power of the Supreme Lodge government is vested in Monette’s hands. It is his responsibility to enforce all Supreme Laws and decrees. At each regular convention of the Supreme Lodge, he must present to it a report of all his official acts during its recess. His report must contain information in regard to the state of the Order, and such recommendations as he may deem necessary and expedient.