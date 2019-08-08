The Gulf County Libraries will host an interactive, multimedia performance of “Floridingers Go to Space” by the author, Gordon Halleck, and illustrator Perdita Ross. Learn how to recycle paper, make “Floridingers” inspired art and view original panels from the book under a blacklight with 3D glasses. The program is geared for those 5 and up.

“Floridingers” are characters that meet on a log that is floating down a lazy river and they go on adventures together.

Halleck and Ross will do two shows: 3:30 p.m. CT Friday, Aug. 30 at the Charles Whitehead Library in Wewahitchka and 11 a.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Library in Port St. Joe.

The program is made available through a grant from the Florida Department of State “Culture Builds Florida 2019.”