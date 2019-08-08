The Strong Women Supporting Each Other support group begins a new series of workshops Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Port St. Joe.

The group’s mission statement, “Some days you may be a strong woman, other days you may need the support of a strong woman.”

Ten months after Hurricane Michael is adjusting to the new normal still creating issues?

The group’s motto, together we can figure it out.

Meetings will be on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 12-1 p.m. ET, in the Grand Hall of the Methodist Church.

The facilitators are Rev. Britney Toner with FUMC and Celeste Putnam with Life Management.

The series is sponsored by the Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team, Coastal Community Association and First United Methodist Church.

For more information contact Robyn Rennick at drills@talstar.com.