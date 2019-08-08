The 2019 recreational and commercial spiny lobster season started Wednesday will run through March 31, 2020.

Learn more about bag limits, size limits, where you can harvest, and other regulations at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Lobster,” which is under the “Crabs, shrimp and shellfish” tab. Get your recreational license and spiny lobster permit at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Safety is of the utmost importance. Use caution when diving and when boating around other divers. Always use a divers-down warning device. More information on divers-down warning devices is available online at MyFWC.com/Boating by clicking on “Boating Regulations.”

Don’t forget to use care around corals and other marine life as well. You can visitFLCoralCrew.com to join the Florida Coral Crew and learn more about coral-safe diving practices and how you can help.

If bully netting this season, keep lights directed toward the water and avoid shining them at houses or people along the shoreline and keep sound levels low when near shoreline residences.