“I guess I’d call Janie an ... unclaimed blessing!” exclaimed Miss Budge, retired fifth-grade teacher, undisputed church lady and confirmed spinster. “By choice mind you; it’s MY choice, I assure you!”

She is referring to a 20-year-old pregnant girl who has literally been left on her wide front porch, and is now sobbing in Aunt Someone’s green suede chair. (Only uninvited guests were offered the green chair.)

Well, it HAS been hot. Politics have been uninteresting; television completely dull. So, what do I do? READ!

I have been totally immersed in the world of Southern saints and sinners. I have read Michael Morris, Wiley Cash, Casey Cep and Andréa Bobotis, but none have been as delightful and completely surprising as the totally God-led adventures of Mildred Budge.

Do you remember the sheer delight of the late Birmingham author Anne George’s series of deliciously misadventures of the protagonist in “Girl’s Night Out?” The books have a friendly, inviting allure that borders on comedy — until somebody gets killed. Miss Budge would never be involved in murder, but some of her adventures border on ...

If you find yourself needing some old-time religion or a truly funny mixed-up situation, check out “Mildred Budge in Cloverdale” by Daphne Simpkins. She, or one of her characters, will be just like someone you know and adore.

Ms. Simpkins knows a bit about Alabama; she is a resident of Montgomery and references much about our capital city. She is a redhead and from her publicity picture, I bet she looks a lot like another famous Alabama belle: Zelda Zayre Fitzgerald.

It’s getting coming-of-rain dark — devil-beating-his-wife-rain dark. It’s the kind of dark that signals the unexpected — the mysterious dark that wants a light, needs a light. It’s the kind of dark that requires lightening and thunder.

It comes slowly, like the thunder-snow that rumbled through our valley 20-odd years ago and stayed one icy week, stopping traffic and life as we knew it.

If only we knew the signs of approaching disaster — could predict, as we sometimes can the weather, the workings of the human heart. If there was a way to see into the heart and heal it before it had the chance to take on its own pitiful way of healing the hurts, its slights, its own selfish recoilings. There would be no mass shootings, no murders, no hurt feelings. If the world could live as one!

But this imaginary world is only a dream to glimpse on a clear day — when the sun shines in a blue sky; when there isn’t a hint of clouds; when our land will be bright with freedom’s holy light. Maybe then, all men will be free of hunger, oppression, hate, and malice. Maybe, ‘round town.

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.