Sen. Kennedy is leading the way

As an attorney, I recognize the unsettled nature of the law as It addresses the internet and new technology. The Internet has evolved from a collection of websites to a tool that most of us rely on every day for communication, education, health care support and entertainment. As so many aspects of our daily lives rely on internet connectivity, the security of personal data and information is of greater concern than ever, especially after the most recent bank data hack.

A number of states, Louisiana included, have considered their own privacy laws, but a 50-state jambalaya of regulation is not the most practical way to provide the certainty neededfor continued innovation while also protecting consumers, What we need is a uniform set of privacy rules that apply nationally across the entire Internet ecosystem, and the U.S., Congress has the ability to make it happen. Our own Sen. John Kennedy has been a strong supporter of federal data privacy and is a key player in making this a reality, We should encourage him and our entire delegation to support legislation that would protect consumer data and provide consistent rules for innovators to follow.

I applaud Sen. Kennedy and our Louisiana delegation for their work in creating stronger internet data privacy protections for consumers, I hope that he and his colleagues in Congress move forward on legislation to make federal data privacy rules a reality.

Jimmy Burland

Attorney, Baton Rouge

Don't forget the important questions

Election day in Louisiana will arrive soon, and we are hearing the usual grab-bag of worldly, utopian promises: better health care, more jobs, lower insurance rates and so on. A just economy is a good thing, but it is also a secondary thing. What is of the utmost importance is the spiritual health of the people of Louisiana. What are candidates for office promising in this regard? Nothing. We are reversing the command of the Lord Jesus, "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you" (St Matt. 6:33).

What could political officials do to help Louisianans seek and find the kingdom of God? One of the most foundational is to lead the people in devotion to God. Immediately upon their being sworn in, they should convene a statewide gathering of Protestants, Roman Catholics and Orthodox at the holy bone relic of St. Martin of Tours at the St. Martin de Tours Church in St. Martinville to ask the holy saint to pray for their salvation and for the salvation of all in this state. St. Martin is one of the main patron saints of France but who also did much to enlighten all of Western Europe; he is therefore a good choice for a patron saint of Louisiana as well. St Martinville ought to be the spiritual capital of Louisiana just as Baton Rouge is the political and New Orleans the economic.

Every year they should lead the people on pilgrimage to St. Martin’s bone relic on his main feast day, Nov. 11. They should install holy crosses and icons in public schools and in all other public buildings for the people to venerate. Days of major church feasts (not just Christmas and Easter, but also feasts like the lord’s baptism and transfiguration, and the elevation of the holy cross) and major saints should become holidays. Local officials whose towns and parishes are named after saints or angels ought to make sure they are honored in a very public way. Monasticism should be encouraged to give the folk examples of the Christian life lived to its fullest extent (i.e., renunciation of the world) by the monks and nuns.

Things like this are being done in other countries: by Salvini in Italy, Orban in Hungary, Dodon in Moldova. The Polish government recently began phasing out commerce on Sundays. Louisiana ought to imitate them. For without a healthy Christian faith statewide, there will be no health in politics or economics, either.

Louisiana already has a religious ritual she follows, but it is not Christian. Its main centers of devotion are the Superdome and Tiger Stadium and the Governor’s Mansion, and its saints are Drew Brees, Zion Williamson and Edwin Edwards. Its times and cycles of worship follow the ebb and flow of the sports and the political calendars. What we are proposing is therefore nothing new, only a re-orienting of the religious focus of Louisiana to proper objects of devotion.

So, the next time you hear a political candidate talking about tax policy or roads or Medicare, ask him what he thinks of St. Martin of Tours instead.

Walt Garlington

Swartz