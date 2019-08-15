The annual Noma Community reunion will be held in the Noma Town Hall Saturday, Aug. 31.

The town hall will open at 10 a.m. CT and lunch will be served at 12 p.m. noon CT.

All past and present residents and their friends are cordially invited to attend. People planning to attend are asked to bring a well-filled basket of their favorite dishes. Also, please bring tea, if that is the beverage you prefer. Soft drinks, ice, cups, plates and eating utensils will be furnished.

This gathering strengthens the bonds of friendship and lets us relive memories of the past, renew our ties with the land that once nourished us and walk among the graves of our dear departed kinsman.

Anyone desiring additional information may contact Ludine “Lou” Riddle at 850-428-9627 or Sarah Boyd at 850-510-4507.