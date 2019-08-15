Having absorbed a gut punch from Hurricane Michael, the folks at The Joe Center of the Arts have responded with what will likely end up being their busiest year yet.

Over the next seven or eight days, the Center will say goodbye to one exhibit while welcoming another with an eye trained on a special exhibit in October to mark the anniversary of Michael.

The latest two exhibits carried obvious contrasts.

In the case of the summer exhibit, “Fins and Feathers,” the folks at The Joe established the themes.

The exhibit that opens the following week was left to the imagination of the center’s members.

The summer show, “Fins and Feathers” will wind up 6-8 p.m. ET Friday with a closing reception.

The show has enjoyed a two-month run that included a variety of interactive activities for kids of all ages.

“If you haven’t had a chance to see the exhibit you still have some time,” said Marcy Trahan, chairwoman of the board for the non-profit arts center.

The following Friday, a reception from 6-8 p.m. ET will open the second annual “Members’ Show” during which artists from around the area, dabbling in a variety of mediums, will demonstrate their skill and creativity.

The “Members Show” will continue through Sept. 27.

The Joe Center will also continue to provide opportunities to the public to contribute to its “Blue Tarp Project,” designed to offer folks an opportunity to recall the impacts of Hurricane Michael.

And The Center has several other audio and video projects planned for its “One Year After – Picking up the Pieces” exhibit on tap for October.

If that was not a plate heaping already, on the horizon is The Joe’s annual Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees in December.

Hurricane Michael wiped out last year’s event but the planning begins next week at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday.

During exhibits, the Joe is open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET on Saturdays.

Special presentations are also scheduled throughout July and August.

The Joe Center for the Arts is located at 201 Reid Ave. in downtown Port St. Joe and is a community art center whose mission is to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the Arts.

The Joe is a climate-controlled gallery, which includes classroom space and handicap accessible bathrooms.