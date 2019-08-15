“All right, class, it’s time for your speed typing drill. Begin on the count of three. One, two, three!”

“Clickity click, clickity click” filled the room as we typed one of my favorite sayings:

“Today is the first day of the rest of your life.”

When I attended Slidell High (before computers were introduced into schools), Ms. Roger’s typing class was one of my favorites. I rose to the top of the class with the speed drills. Not only did I like the rhythm of typing the above sentence, I also loved its message. Even then, I was comforted with the reality that I could start over and head in a different direction. That today I could make the choices I wished I was already living by.

Sometimes it’s easier said than done, though – which is why it’s good to have someone (or a small group) in our corner who’s praying and encouraging us to choose God-honoring behavior.

The more we leave our old life behind, the more we’ll grow spiritually and the healthier our relationships will be.

In this week’s verse, baptism symbolically illustrates how a believer dies to his or her sin nature and rises to a brand-new life in Christ. “We were buried therefore with [Christ] by baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life” (Romans 6:4 ESV).

Newness of life! Does this sound like something you’d like to have?

This can be the season (your season!) when you find help to increasingly love God more than you love your sins. It can be a time of great spiritual growth as each of us spend time with God daily, meditate on His Word and make ourselves accountable to a trusted mentor or small group.

By God’s glorious and powerful grace, we can experience victory and freedom from the shackles of sin. We can grow in our determination to faithfully obey our heavenly Father. We can finally believe – and experience – the “today” we’ve always dreamed of. I hope that as we submit ourselves to God, share Scriptures and be in prayer with our accountability partner or group, we’ll experience deliverance from the bondage of sin and bad habits. And when necessary, we can remind each other of God's incredible forgiveness.

Let’s begin by walking in newness of life today.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. You can reach her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com