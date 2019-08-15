Josh Butts, who recently graduated from Port St. Joe High School, was recently awarded the first annual Martin S. Niederer 9/11 Memorial scholarship from Gulf County Attorney Jeremy Novak.

Butts qualified for the scholarship as a scholar/athlete graduating from a Gulf County High School. He was selected from other applicants and is headed to a four-year college. Josh graduated as the valedictorian from Port St Joe High School Class of 2019.

The scholarship has provided Josh with a $4,000 scholarship as well as a trip with his mother to New York City to visit the 9/11 memorial and learn about Martin’s life and the legacy of those lost that fateful day and spend a few days in the city.

Martin S. Niederer was a recent graduate from University of Vermont and had moved back to Hoboken, New Jersey where he had landed his dream job on Wall Street with Cantor Fitzgerald in Tower One when he and another 3,000 innocent lives were lost on September 11, 2001 in the worst terrorist attack on American soil.