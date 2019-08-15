Gene Raffield Football League sign-ups are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. ET each of the next two Saturdays, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24, at the Port St. Joe Fire Station on Williams Ave. Please bring a fee of $75 and a copy of the player’s birth certificate. Every player must have a physical exam prior to Sept. 10.

Equipment distribution will be done immediately following registration so the player must be present.

Port St. Joe will field teams in three age brackets in 2019: the Dolphins (ages 7-8), the Jaguars (ages 9-10), and the Buccaneers (ages 11-13).

A player can play as long as he/she doesn't turn 14 before June 1. League officials urge parents to take advantage of the first sign-up day, those who sign up first will have the most and best equipment to choose from. Everyone who wishes to play must register no later than 1 p.m. ET Aug. 24. No applications will be accepted after that date. This means there will be no late sign-ups.