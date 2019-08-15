Trey Sanders, the Port St. Joe native who was one of the top high school football recruits in the country last year, will likely miss his freshman campaign following foot surgery.

Sanders, who attended IMG Academy for his last three years of high school after starring as a freshman on a Port St. Joe squad that reached the state championship game, was a top-10 overall recruit.

He was considered the top incoming running back.

He originally committed to Alabama the summer before his sophomore year of high school and later re-opened his recruitment.

Ultimately Sanders, who trains locally with Port St. Joe cross country and track Coach Keion McNair, signed with the Tide, where he entered fall practice as the No. 3 running back depth behind two returners.

According to a report from AL.com, Sanders suffered a “significant foot injury” on the final play of last Thursday’s practice.

The injury, according to the Montgomery (AL) Advertiser, was a broken foot and Sanders was expected to undergo surgery this week.

Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters Sanders was “out indefinitely” and it is considered likely he will miss the entire season.

And, according to a report in the Advertiser, Saban had praised Sanders’ work during fall practice.

“Trey Sanders is doing really, really well in camp,” Saban told reporters. “His work ethic is good. He’s learning every day. His attention to detail seems to be pretty good. He’s got some ability that may be able to contribute to the team.”