Portions of this information are based on facts provided by the arrested individuals. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AUG. 14

Louisiana State Police

• Jade Guidry, 32, 201 S. Main St., Larose, DWI, careless operation, driving with a suspended license.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Donald Johnfroe Jr., 45, 114 W. 223rd Place, Golden Meadow, domestic abuse battery.

AUG. 15

Immigration and Naturalization Service

• Luis Cruz, 31, 115 Tony Crochet, Houma, contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

• Laquonta James, 36, 202 Sanders St., Thibodaux, holding for other agency, failure to appear in court, driving with a suspended license, disregarding traffic light, drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, violation of stop sign, no seat belt.

• Mark Guerrero, 33, 1401 Afton St., Houma, failure to appear in court, driving with a suspended license, flight from an officer, speeding, improper lane usage.

Terrebonne Parish District Court

The individuals whose names follow were incarcerated on the order of a court or processed following a judicial determination.

• Adam Guidry Sr., 35, 3959 Oak Point Road, Montegut, contempt of court.

• Dustin Lancaster, 29, 5547 Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, contempt of court.

• Tyrone Wilson, 24, 113 Raymond St., Houma, contempt of court.

• Joey Malone, 29, 632 Marmande St., Houma, contempt of court.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Jansen Simon, 32, 5293 Bayouside Drive, Chauvin, parole violation, theft, criminal trespassing, holding for other agency, possession of a firearm of a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs, possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice.

• Chip Authement, 36, 814 Belanger St., Houma, failure to register as a sex offender.

• Mia Blair, 22, 508 Greenwood St., Morgan City, holding for other agency, possession with intent to distribute steroids, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of Suboxone, transactions involving drug proceeds.

• Todd Broussard Jr., 30, 4615 La. 311, Houma, cyberstalking.

• Lorenzo Barrow, 23, 400 Westside Blvd., Houma, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, parole violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs, possession of meth less than 28 grams, drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice.

• Kevin Landry, 36, 3905 Francis St., Berwick, parole violation, domestic abuse battery.

• Troyvor Tillman, 23, 225 Carlos St., Houma, two counts of failure to appear in court, speeding, attempting disarming of a police officer, drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic marijuana, resisting an officer with force or violence, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession of schedule II drugs.

• Jerome Veals, 46, 114 Donald Drive, Houma, parole violation, resisting an officer, theft, failure to appear in court.

• Woodrow Doles Jr., 47, homeless, probation violation, two counts of failure to appear in court, holding for other agency.

• Kerry Thibodaux, 29, 533 Marietta Place, Gray, holding for other agency, resisting an officer.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Devin Billiot, 26, 118 Kraemer St., Houma, bank fraud.

• Brittany Bourgeois, 26, 295 W. 59th St., Cut Off, theft, bank fraud.

• Alex Breaux, 54, 1030 Seventh St., Lockport, hit-and-run involving serious injury, careless operation.

• Don Frye, 45, 179 Richland Drive, Thibodaux, two counts of distribution of crack cocaine.

• Kevin Landry, 36, 309 Morgan St., Houma, violation of probation or parole, fugitive.

• Michael Linder, 36, 106 Pine St., Des Allemands, fugitive.

• Anne Matherne, 24, 146 W. 103rd St., Cut Off, bank fraud.

• Taniqua Poindexter, 37, 123 Jerica St., Galliano, drug paraphernalia.

• Thad Rodrigue, 29, 2874 La. 1, Raceland, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

• Trent Sanamo, 41, 208 W. 177th St., Galliano, contempt of court.

Houma Police Department

• Ieshia Nixon, 39, 2604 Isabelle St., Houma, monetary instrument abuse, no registration, no registration, no license plate, switched plates, driving with a suspended license.

• Jeremy Foret, 23, homeless, failure to appear in court.

• John Haynes, 48, 7135 Acorn St., Bay St. Louis, Miss., improper turning, possession of a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, driving with a suspended license.

Thibodaux Police Department

• Gayvon Joseph, 29, 19479 Orange St., Vacherie, contempt of court.

• Shane Thompson, 25, 1200 Lafourche Drive, Thibodaux, simple criminal property damage.

• Donald Mathews, 41, 103 Park Ave., Thibodaux, three counts of contempt of court.

• Shane Thompson, 25, 1200 Lafourche Drive, Thibodaux, domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

Golden Meadow Police Department

• Ryan Lindley, 26, 3 Waxmyrtle Lane, St. Rose, contempt of court.

AUG. 16

Houma Police Department

• Ty Guidry, 19, 209 Lyles St., Houma, possession of a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance.