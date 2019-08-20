Unlike the first group of dogs, who were mainly larger breed dogs, this group is mostly small dogs, according to a media release from Alaqua Animal Refuge.

FREEPORT — Less than a week after taking in 100 dogs from a Holmes County residence, Alaqua Animal Refuge learned that the owners had more than 40 dogs on another property.

Unlike the first group of dogs, who were mainly larger breed dogs, this group is mostly small dogs, according to a media release from Alaqua.

"They're a little bit of everything," said Alaqua founder Laurie Hood.

The dogs were brought to the Freeport shelter on Friday and Saturday.

Holmes County Sheriff's Office discovered the first 100 dogs when they went to the owners' home for another reason. The animals who were recently discovered were at friend's house, Hood said.

"There are some skittish ones and some older ones that had some medical issues, but they were all friendly," Hood said of the new dogs.

As with the first group, these dogs are also in various stages of health, ranging from healthy to blind or crippled. Early tests on the first group of dogs show that over 60% tested positive for heart worms, which is a costly treatment and adds at least a month to their stay at Alaqua. This newest group is currently being medically assessed but are expected to have similar issues.

The intake of 146 dogs within a two-week time period has put Alaqua into emergency operations mode, the release said.

The new dogs will be held for 14 days, but potential adopters can apply now so that they can take the dogs immediately after the hold period ends and the animals are medically cleared.

Hood said that this was the largest number of dogs taken into the shelter from a single case. They have worked larger hoarding cases in the past, but were able to send some animals to other shelters.

One of the dogs passed away on the first day from a very severe case of heartworms, Hord said.

Alaqua is having an adoption event Saturday from noon to 5 where potential owners can meet the dogs. They can put in an application at that time, but the dogs will not be released for another week.

The shelter also needs financial donations to help with the dogs' medical needs and daily care. For more information, go to Alaqua Animal Refuge's Facebook page.