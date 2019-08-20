Jobs, recreation and drainage dominated the Terrebonne Parish presidential forum held Monday night at Fletcher Technical Community College.

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event featuring the two candidates in the Oct. 12 election, incumbent Gordy Dove and challenger David McCormick.

McCormick, the head football coach at Ellender High School is the sole challenger to Dove after former Parish President Michel Claudet dropped out of the race last month.

Terrebonne Parish presidents are limited to two back-to-back 4-year terms in office. If elected, Dove would serve four more years before being force to sit out for at least one term.

He previously represented state House District 52 for 12 years before reaching his term limit.

McCormick is a political newcomer and at times said he would rely upon the help of others and future research to help lead the parish if elected.

During his closing statements, Dove said there was no time for a learning curve, leaning on his experience in the legislature and close relationships with other state and federal officials.

The two candidates outlined their biggest priorities if elected: jobs, drainage and infrastructure and recreation.

Dove essentially rebutted McCormick’s claims that enough wasn’t being done to promote all three. At times, Dove also deviated from the moderated questions to bring up his own talking points.

McCormick said he would like to see more job training in collaboration with the parish, school system and local businesses to show students that there are job opportunities in the parish.

“For the parish to prosper, the region has to prosper,” McCormick said, adding that he wants to attract big industry to the region by first attracting smaller components.

Dove, who has heavily focused on drainage infrastructure since taking office more than three years ago, highlighted the 19 pumps he says have been built or are under construction, the dredging of the Houma Navigational Canal and improvements to the Morganza to the Gulf levee system.

“If we don’t drain this parish, businesses are going to leave,” Dove said. “We have to convince industry this is a safe place to live.”

He also referenced this year’s announcement that Rouse’s Markets will be opening a distribution center in Schriever, creating hundreds of new jobs.

Neither candidate proposed changes to the current recreation system. McCormick said the recreation districts know best how to spend their tax dollars, but for capital projects, joining forces to bid out projects could reduce costs.

Dove repeated previous statements that the Parish Council has created recreation oversight, new board members have been appointed and the parish is watching district spending.

Any major changes would have to go to the people, he said.

A full video of the forum is online on the chamber’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/htchamber.

Staff Writer Julia Arenstam can be reached at 448-7636 or julia.arenstam@houmatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliaArenstam.