With an abundant population this year, St. Joseph Bay has become a scallop hunter’s dream in 2019, not to mention a boost to restoration efforts.

Before the scallop season began last month, staff from the Gulf County Tourist Development Council collected scallops for the cages in St. Joseph Bay.

And earlier this year, the FWC collected more than 2,000 scallops from St. Joseph for transfer to St. Andrew's Bay in Bay County where restorations efforts have not taken hold.

The 2,100 adult scallops were given to scallop sitters in St. Andrew's Bay, according to Jim Estes, FWC’s Deputy Director of Marine Fisheries Management. --- Tim Croft