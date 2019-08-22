With an abundant population this year, St. Joseph Bay has become a scallop hunter’s dream in 2019.

But in St. Andrew’s Bay in Bay County; not the same story, as restoration efforts there have not taken the same hold.

So, the week before the season began in St. Joseph Bay, folks from the Gulf County Tourist Development Council and researchers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were collecting scallops.

In all, 2,100 adult scallops were collected and taken to St. Andrew’s and scallop sitters, according to Jim Estes, FWC’s Deputy Director of Marine Fisheries Management. --- Tim Croft