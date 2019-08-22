August was becoming quite a month for Port St. Joe’s Roman Quinn.

Healthy after struggling much of the season, Quinn was 14 for 38 (.368) with three homes runs, a triple, double and four stolen bases in four attempts in August.

He also had been clocked as the sixth-fastest in the majors for speed on the base paths.

But last Friday, the outfielder was removed from a game and headed to the injury list after straining a right groin muscle while running to second base, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The injury is similar to one that forced Quinn to miss a month earlier in the season, though Quinn said he did not believe the injury as serious, according to the Inquirer.

However, given Quinn’s injury history, which includes a torn quadriceps, torn Achilles tendon, strained elbow, torn ligament in his middle finger, a concussion and broken toe during his eight years in pro ball, the Phillies are reportedly cautious about rushing Quinn back from the 10-day injured list.

“With Roman, I think it’s a bit unique,” Manager Gabe Kapler told the newspaper. “His body hasn’t cooperated with him the way he wants it do. Normally when you see a player as impactful and as dynamic as Roman, you want to run him out there every day.

“We learned last year that that wasn’t really a possibility. It’s just part of being a major-league player, getting your body ready to play and working hard to stay strong and healthy, and it’s a formula that we’re constantly tinkering with to try to find the best fit for Roman.”