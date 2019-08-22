The Sharks and Gators battled in a county rival Kickoff Classic for the preseason opener. Both teams showed some good things and obviously things that we need to improve on. Our team has a lot of new faces after losing 18 seniors off the 11-1 2018 team. This group has worked hard in fall camp and now as the regular season gets under way it’s time to start performing under the “Friday Night Lights.”

There is a lot of difference between doing it in practice and when the lights come on. Again this is a young team and hopefully we will continue to improve each week as the season goes on. We have a lot of mistakes to correct as we head into week 1 against Liberty County but we also had some good things to build off of.

A scoring recap from the Classic, sophomore quarterback Dakota Quinn got us started with a 3-yard rush touchdown and the 2-point conversion failed. Senior running back Demarion Gray got in the end zone next on a 10-yard rush touchdown to give us a 12-0 halftime lead following another failed 2-point conversion.

In the second half we had a 25-yard touchdown pass from Quinn to senior running back Kelvin Griffin followed by a successful point-after-touchdown by senior kicker Christian Logan to lead 19-0. The final score of the night came by senior running back Davion Welch on a 9-yard rushing touchdown and successful extra point kick for the 26-0 final.

This week the Sharks host the Bulldogs from Liberty County in regular season opener. Liberty lost a close game to Franklin in the Classic. They will come in hungry trying to start the season off with a big win. We’ll have to play a solid game on both sides of the ball.

Liberty has good size on both lines and tries to play ball control offense. We will have to stay away from drive-killing turnovers and penalties. We look forward to playing at home and having a good crowd.

Thanks to all the fans that traveled to Wewahitchka last week and supported our team, the band and the cheerleaders. Let’s pack out Shark Stadium this week as we kick off the 2019 season. Hope to see you at the game!

GO SHARKS!