Teresa Thursbay graduates from Troy University

TROY, AL -- Teresa Thursbay of Port St. Joe, graduated from Troy University during Summer Semester/Term 5 of the 2018/2019 academic year.

Thursbay graduated with the Bachelor of Science degree.

Troy University students study abroad during summer semester

TROY, AL-- More than 200 Troy University students studied around the world during the summer semester in 2019. Students studied in various programs on four continents in nearly 20 different countries to earn academic credit as well gain international awareness.

Local students who took part in study abroad include: Kristen Bird of Port St. Joe who studied in Livorno, Italy and Callie Fleshren of Port St. Joe who studied in Spain.

About Troy University

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.