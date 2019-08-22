Dear Editor,

In last week’s paper all the letters were from Democrats still crying about Hillary losing. Get over it. It’s been two-and-a-half years.

Our economy is doing great. Our minorities have the lowest unemployment numbers ever. People are making more money than ever. Our nation’s enemies are no longer pursuing us around or receiving pallets of cash while violating signed treaties. It’s time the Democrats work to accomplish a few things before the next election. It looks to me that if they don’t President Trump will be reelected by a huge margin. Be glad Hillary lost! I can’t imagine how bad off we’d be if she had won.

Dennis Maulding

Port St. Joe