Among the top definitions of encore is “a second achievement especially that surpasses the first.”

That seems apropos to Education Encore, which serves to provide adult continuing education courses that emphasizes less the achievement of grades or high marks as plain fun. After all, the mission statement of Education Encore is, “No tests. No grades. No stress. Just fun.”

And don’t think a Category 5 hurricane will reduce any of the fun as Education Encore returns to Gulf Coast State College’s Gulf/Franklin campus last next month.

Over six consecutive Wednesdays, Sept. 25 through Oct. 30, classes will be held on subjects ranging from local history to bead weaving to playing the ukulele.

Education Encore is offered as part of the college’s Continuing Education program. “Whether you want to learn a new skills, aim to improve your quality of life or explore a new hobby, Education Encore is the place,” said Katherine Hooks of Gulf Coast State College.

There are also classes in jewelry making, writing your own story and Tai Chi, and in addition to some new instructors, veteran favorites are back as well.

The complete roster of classes:

Period 1 (9-10 a.m.): Container Gardening taught by Jeanne Schlichting; Presidents You May Not Know with instructor Kesley Colbert; Wire Wrapping Basics taught by Mary Baird.

Period 2 (10:15 until 11:15 a.m.): Discover the History of Gulf County with instructor Kesley Colbert; Discover Unique Bead Weaving Techniques with instructor Mary Baird; Ukulele: Strumming, Picking and More with instructor Brooks Jones.

Period 3 (11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.): Preserving Your Legacy: Write Your Own Story with instructor Dawn Radford; Tai Chi: Mindfulness in Motion with instructor Brooks Jones.

The cost for three classes, one per period, is $75. For more information visit gulfcoast.edu/GulfFranklin or call 227-9670.