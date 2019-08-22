“This is a definite growth year for us. We’re up in every area,” said Ivan Beach, assistant principal for Deane Bozeman School. “We’re sitting on about 510 in high school, 340 in middle school and 380 to 390 in elementary. We are full.”

BAY COUNTY — Enrollment has increased at some Bay District schools after Hurricane Michael but remains down overall compared to last year, new data shows.

Total enrollment as of Friday was 23,927 students, down 12.3 percent from the 28,422 students enrolled on Oct. 5 last year — five days before the Category 5 hurricane hit.

“We’re still down numbers but we’re up numbers in other areas,” said Sandra Davis, deputy superintendent for Bay District Schools.

The huge drop in enrollment and Bay County population after the hurricane took its toll on the district, with the district officials deciding earlier this year to consolidate and close three elementary schools.

According to the latest reports, West Bay Elementary saw an increase with 341 students as of Friday, compared to 313 on Oct. 5, 2018. At Mosley High School, its enrollment number was 1,810 on Friday, compared to 1,802 last year. Mosley is at 101 percent capacity level, while West Bay is at 99 percent, officials said.

Meanwhile, Deane Bozeman School has never had such high middle and elementary school enrollment, Assistant Principal Ivan Beach said.

“This is a definite growth year for us. We’re up in every area,” Beach said. “We’re sitting on about 510 in high school, 340 in middle school and 380 to 390 in elementary. We are full.”

Bozeman’s enrollment figures are due to a number of reasons, including the school’s programs “getting stronger and stronger” and people loving the K-12 model, Beach said.

“I think it’s a combination of the year we’ve had, people are coming back to the area,” Beach said. “People are still buying homes in this area, moving out to this area. It’s definitely a growth corridor for the county.”

Some schools lost students, according to the data. Callaway Elementary had 357 students as of Friday, a drop from the 523 students it had on Oct. 5, 2018. Jinks Middle had 411 students as of Friday, down from 558 on Oct. 5, 2018.

Kelley said district officials still are working to gather data since it “changes every few minutes as a student walks in the door or leaves.”

“We had 715 students that are now registered in Bay County that came from another state or another territory. We have 393 that come out of another district in the state of Florida,” Kelley said. “We also had 79 that came to us from private schools. We had 157 new students from out of the country that came to us.”