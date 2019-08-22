The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates Florida has 1.3 million alligators. In the month of August, an alligator was caught swimming in a puddle. Another, climbing a fence.

Did you know that in all of evolution, alligators have pretty much stayed the same? That basically means our reptile friends were here first, and according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, they have evolved from the same common ancestor as dinosaurs.

These days, alligators often are reported doing things like slowly walking across highways or knocking on residences with their long snouts. But lately, they've been caught doing a lot more than that. Like the woman who caught one cooling off in a swimming pool.

Just last week, a video surfaced of a 463-pound gator swimming in a puddle in the middle of traffic during rainy weather in St. Petersburg, WNEP reported.

Another was caught climbing a fence in the same city.

According to USA Today and as seen in the video below, the reptile climbs the entire fence, lands on the other side and continued crawling away.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates Florida has 1.3 million alligators. If you’re ever caught face-to-face with one, do not feed them or provoke them and move away slowly.

