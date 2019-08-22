Each high school and the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy will hold an open house Thursday night.

The public is invited to attend. Open house will begin at 6 p.m. at:

• Central High School, 905 15th St.

• Northridge High School, 2901 Northridge Road

• Paul W. Bryant High School, 6315 Mary Harmon Bryant Drive in Cottondale

During the open house, parents and guardians can learn about expectations for all students. Information will also be available about the iNow Home Portal, which allows parents to monitor their student's attendance, grades and schedule.