Motorists who frequently use Industrial Road should be aware of road work to begin next week.

As part of that work, the replacement of a large culvert will necessitate closing the northern segment of the road, just north of Commerce Park to State 71.

The road work is scheduled to begin with milling Aug. 27 and the culvert work, weather and other factors permitting, should begin within a “couple of days,” according to Public Works director Mark Cothran.

The segment of road to be closed is that between State 71 and the power line, just north of the Commerce Park.

Access from U.S. 98 to at least the Commerce Park will be not be impacted.

At this time it is unclear how long that northern stretch of Industrial Road will be closed.

Dead Lakes Park

The Board of County Commissioners awarded the contract for development and operations of Dead Lakes Park to GAC contractors.

The park, one of the most picturesque in the county, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael.

Initially, the county hoped to bring the park back to life in-house, but lacked the resources to do so.

“We didn’t have the staff to get this thing back on line,” said county Assistant Administrator Warren Yeager.

The county sought bids to develop the park and operate it once developed and GAC was one of two to submit bids.

Yeager said after county staff reviewed all the components of the bids, GAC’s was the most favorable.

The company will form a separate LLC to partner with the county for the development of the park, which operated in the black prior to the storm.

Primarily, the contract for development and operations pertains to the campground, said Commissioner Ward McDaniel.

He said the park’s boat ramp and playground would remain public access facilities.