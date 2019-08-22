Mr. Mingo Hencetez “Tez” Henderson McElroy, age 30, of Jacob City, FL went home to be with Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Columbus, GA.

He was preceded in death recently by a son, Jeremiah James Henderson. He was a member of Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jacob City, Florida.

He is survived by his parents: Dr. George Lee McElroy, Sr., and Cynthia McElroy of Columbus, Georgia; sisters and brothers: DeMario Finklea, of Jacob City, Florida, Michaela Johnson, Malone, FL, Jacob City, FL, Minister James Johns (Jasmine), Columbus, GA, Lakeiya McElroy and George Lee McElroy, Jr., and Jocelyn McElroy all of Columbus, GA; special sisters: Zyneshia Henderson of Jacob City, Florida; a special friend: Ciera Melton; aunts and uncles: Toddie Gray (DeCarla) of Beaufort, South Carolina and Eddie Ray Henderson (Ashia) of Jacob City, Florida; Cassandra Henderson of Marianna, Florida, Aldina Jackson (Bruce) of Greenwood, Florida, Tiffany Vicks (Alton) of Montgomery, Alabama, Erika Gardner (Eddie) of Marianna, Florida; Hope Saddler (Shane) of Valdosta, Georgia and Maple Barnes (Marvin) of Jacob City, Florida, Edna Pittman of Jacob City, Florida and the Reverend Riley J. Henderson (Glenda) of Marianna, Florida; Betty Allen (Leroy), Saint Petersburg, FL, Para Lee Johnson of Saint Petersburg, FL, Kenzie L. Johnson and Bennie Mae Johnson, Sara Ansong (George) Saint Petersburg, FL, Rodell Pete (Brenda), and Jeanette Granberry; great-great aunts and uncles: Willie D. Gray (Mary Hellen) of Campbellton, Florida, Jerome Gray (Maureen) of Jacob City, Florida, Mary Gray of Graceville, Florida, Jackie Cobb of Pennsylvania and the Reverend A. L. Davis (Dorothy) of Bonifay, Florida and King David Henderson of Tampa, Florida; godmother: Tawanna Reed Bowers; god-sisters: Jasmine and Raqual Bowers; other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Second West Missionary Baptist Church, in Marianna, Florida with his brother, Minister James Johns, delivering words of comfort to his family and friends.

Mr. Henderson-McElroy will be laid to rest in the St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Jacob City, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.