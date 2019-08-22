Paula Annette Boone, a lifelong resident of St. Joe Beach, FL, passed away at her home on August 10, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

Paula was born April 1, 1954 in Bainbridge, GA, the third child to Arthur Onzlow "Bo" Boyett, Sr. and Florence Stewart Boyett. On August 22 of 1955, Bo and Florence moved their family to St. Joe Beach, FL where Paula was raised and lived the rest of her life. While attending Port St. Joe High School, she met her husband, Henry Allen Boone, and they were together for 49 years, marrying in 1985. Together they had two children, daughter Margaret “Meggie” and son Thomas “Tom.” Paula was lovingly called Grandmomma by Allen Edwards, born to daughter Meggie and husband Brent Edwards.

Paula was predeceased by her parents, Bo and Florence, and her older sister, Julia Ann “Julie” Barth.

She is survived by her husband, two children, her grandson, and older brother, Arthur Onzlow “Buddy” Boyett, Jr., as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and her closest childhood friend, Jo Ann Holland Wright, who cared for her and was by her side during her final days.

Paula was active in the community and cared deeply about the town she lived in. For many years, she cared for injured wildlife, and it was not uncommon to see a variety of animals being rehabilitated in backyard flight pens built by her husband, Henry. Every year she volunteered in the local turtle patrol, monitoring sea turtle nests and watching the newly hatched babies make their first crawl to the sea. Many people could see her at the Port St. Joe Public Library, where she worked until her retirement this past June. Paula was an avid reader and helped organize the library's literacy programs for children as well as adults. Additionally, she had a passion for genealogy and was a serving officer in the St. Joseph Bay Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

To her family and friends, Paula was very loving and brought joy and laughter to their lives. We will be holding a beach side ceremony for her on September 7, 2019 at the end of Pineda Street in St. Joe Beach starting at 4 p.m. EST to celebrate her life.