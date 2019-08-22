The Port St. Joe Garden Club is launching the first event of its 2019-2020 season with a “Mix-and-Mingle” 4-6 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street. All are welcome to attend! Newcomers as well as current members are invited for appetizers, dessert and an opportunity to admire the improvements to the Garden Club's lovely historic home. For further information, contact the club president, Nancy Edwards, at 770-713-3267, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com, or visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page.