A Wewahitchka man was arrested last week after Gulf County Sheriff’s Office investigators paid a visit to his home with probation officers in tow.

By the end of the visit, Ray Ellison Stripling, 47, already serving a 36-month probation sentence for resisting a law enforcement officer with violence, had been arrested on multiple drug charges, according to a GCSO press release.

Among items discovered during a search were 76 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycodone tablets, numerous syringes, baggies, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia.

Stripling was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators and probation officers visited the Fork Drive residence on a probation check, and couldn’t help but notice an illuminated “Open” sign in the home’s front window, according to the GCSO release.

During the subsequent visit investigators found probable cause to obtain a search warrant.

The execution of the search warrant uncovered the meth, other drugs and paraphernalia.

Stripling was arrested, charged and jailed pending first appearance.